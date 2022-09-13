SRSP organizes medical camps in various flood affected KPK districts

Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) organized medical camps in flood affected districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including Upper Kohistan, Upper Dir, Charsadda, Nowshera, Tank and D.I. Khan to provide instant medical treatment to the flood affected people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) organized medical camps in flood affected districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including Upper Kohistan, Upper Dir, Charsadda, Nowshera, Tank and D.I. Khan to provide instant medical treatment to the flood affected people.

Medical checkup and free medicines were provided to over 5,787 patients in these camps which were set up in collaboration with District Administration, said a press release here Tuesday.

Doctors for the medical camps were hired with the approval of respective Districts Health Officers. Treatment were provided to the patients who were mostly suffering of skin, gastroenteritis, malaria, dengue fever and other water-borne diseases.

It is pertinent to mention here that like other parts of the country, heavy rains followed by flash floods wreaked havoc across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The floods also caused sudden rise in waterborne diseases and skin allergies.