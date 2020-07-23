SRSP provides equipment worth Rs3.4m against coronavirus to DHQ

The Sarhad Rural Support Program in collaboration with Pakistan Afghanistan Tajikistan Regional Integration Program (PATRIP) Foundation provided free coronavirus prevention equipment worth Rs 3.4m to District Headquarters Hospital Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Sarhad Rural Support Program in collaboration with Pakistan Afghanistan Tajikistan Regional Integration Program (PATRIP) Foundation provided free coronavirus prevention equipment worth Rs 3.4m to District Headquarters Hospital Chitral.

The relief supplies included masks, surgical masks, coverall suits, face shades, surgical gloves, surgical head covers, surgical shoes and other items.

A function was also held at District Headquarters Hospital Chitral on this occasion in which Deputy Commissioner Chitral was the chief guest. At the ceremony, SRSP Chief Executive Officer Shahzada Masood ul Mulk handed over the relief items to Dr. Shamim, Medical Superintendent, DHQ Hospital.

He said that SRSP had earlier provided relief goods worth Rs.

12.9 million to the provincial government and our organization stands by the government in every hour of need.

The Deputy Commissioner also appreciated the services of SRSP in cooperating with the government in construction and development works in the backward areas.

At the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were also given to those who fought on the frontlines against the coronavirus.

The awards were presented by SRSP Chief Executive Prince Masood Al-Mulk, District Program Manager Tariq Ahmed, LHW Program Coordinator Dr Saleem Saifullah, AKHK Anwar Baig, Traders Union Darosh President Haji Gul Nawaz, DHO Chitral. Dr. Haider.

Ralmalik of Darosh Police Station, Chitral Police Station and Ishrat K SHOs, Chitral Levies soldiers and other concerned persons received the awards.