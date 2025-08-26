SRSP scales up relief for flood-hit KP communities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), in coordination with local authorities, has launched large-scale relief operations for flood-affected communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

So far, SRSP has provided clean drinking water to nearly 4,000 people, installed water tanks in Mingora, and served over 2,300 cooked meals in the hardest-hit areas, said the spokesperson here on Tuesday.

In Swat, local laborers have been employed for debris clearance, offering both recovery assistance and vital income support.

Medical teams have treated more than 1,000 patients through mobile health camps, while hygiene kits for women and girls were distributed in partnership with UNICEF, UNFPA, and Care International.

The organization’s ongoing assessments will shape the next phase of support, which includes the distribution of food, non-food items, and hygiene kits to thousands of families with the assistance of the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund and other partners.

Officials noted that beyond immediate relief, flood-affected communities urgently require livelihood recovery and reconstruction efforts, particularly in schools, health facilities, irrigation systems, and roads.

SRSP reaffirmed its commitment to standing with families throughout the crisis, pledging to work with partners to restore essential services and help rebuild lives.

It is pertinent to mention here that flash floods triggered by heavy cloudbursts and thunderstorms have devastated parts of KP, damaging homes, infrastructure, farmland, and schools, and leaving thousands in urgent need of aid.

According to SRSP, districts of Buner, Swat, and Shangla are among the worst affected. In Buner, more than 25 villages were damaged, while in Swat and Shangla, dozens of villages reported widespread destruction.