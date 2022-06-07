SRU head calls on CM Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Head of the strategic reforms unit (SRU) in the prime minister's office Salman Sufi on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and discussed steps to curb crimes against women

Speaking on the occasion, The chief minister disclosed that the posting of AIG gender crime in Punjab Police had been approved to prevent gender-based violence.

He said that AIG gender crime would take steps to curb crimes against women and necessary assistance would be provided to the affected women to get justice.

