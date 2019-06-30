UrduPoint.com
Sr.VP FPCCI Calls For Devising Policies To Generate Revenue

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 08:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig has called for envisaging policies to generate revenue which may help to increase production activities, reduction in unemployment and increase in our exports.

He was addressing as chief guest on the first day of two-day Pakistan business Research Conference on "Business Challenges and Opportunities in Pakistan" at Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi, said a statement on Sunday.

Director, Higher Education Commission, Sindh Hakim Ali Talpur, Dean, ZABIST, Karachi Dr. Aamir Feroz Shaikh, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, MAJU Dr. Kamran Azim, Associate Dean, Business Administration & Social Sciences Faculty, MAJU Dr.

Shujaat Mubarak and Conference Secretary, Ghulam Muhammad also addressed on the first day of the event.

Ikhtiar Baig said that universities should come forward to conduct research work on the issues faced by our industry presently to help us enhance production activities for national development and prosperity.

He was of the view that improvement in value added products and development of vender sector has become vital for boosting our exports.

A panel discussion was also held on unemployment problem among the youth of the country.

President, Baluchistan Economics Forum, Sardar Shoukat Husain Popalzai, Chairman, Pakistan and Turkey Business Association, Farooq Afzal, Chairman, Pakistan and Malaysia Friendship Association, Shahid Javaid Qureshi and Dr. Muhammad Naqib of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University participated in the panel discussion program.

They said that it was the responsibility of our Universities to produce such a talented youths with the capability to run our industrial sector on modern pattern using latest technology confidently.

The experts also suggested to the students that on completion of their education focus on self-employment ratherthan wasting their time for searching a lucrative job.

