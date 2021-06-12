UrduPoint.com
SSA Hails Federal Budget 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

SSA hails federal budget 2021-22

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Stone supplier Association (SSA) Chairman Rana Arshaad Ahmed Khan hailed the Federal budget for 2021-22 and termed it pro-people and development-oriented.

Giving reaction on budget here on Saturday, he said that due to successful policies of the PTI government, industrial sector especially stone industry which was Asia's largest stone industry was making progress at a much faster pace.

He said the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to national progress and prosperity and for this purpose, it was implementing a comprehensive strategy.

He said that due to positive steps by the PTI government, national exports had reached to 25 billion Dollars while industry was running with its full capacity.

He thanked Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and said that he had strived hard to redress genuine problems of the business community.

He said, today, Pakistani was moving towards right direction and all these happened due to successfulpolicies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

