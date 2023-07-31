Open Menu

SSC 2nd Annual Exam From Sept 15

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 01:50 PM

SSC 2nd annual exam from Sept 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The secondary school certificate (SSC) 2nd annual examinations-2023 will start from September 15, under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the board said here Monday that candidates could submit their admission forms with single fee from August 1 to 12, while forms with double fee will be accepted till August 16, and with triple fee till Aug 19.

