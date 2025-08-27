SSC 2nd annual exam scheduled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE) Faisalabad scheduled 2nd annual examination of secondary school certificate (Grade 9th,10th).

According to official sources here Wednesday,the exam for grade 10th will commence from September 10,2025 and it will end on September 24,2025 and exam for grade-9th will begin September 25,2025 and will continue till October 8,2025.

The practical examination will be held from October 15 to 31.

The candidates in case of any query can contact the Deputy Controller Examination (Matric) personally of land line number 041-2517322, Assistant Controller (conduct) 041-9330388.