Open Menu

SSC 2nd Annual Exams From September 15

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 01:10 PM

SSC 2nd annual exams from September 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Secondary school Certificate (SSC) 2nd Annual Examinations 2023 will commence under the aegis of board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad from September 15, 2023.

According to BISE spokesman, candidates could submit their admission forms with single fee from August 01 to 12 while the same would be received with double fee up to August 16 and with triple fee up to August 19, 2023.

In this connection, all students who intended to appear in the SSC 2nd Annual Exams 2023 should contact BISE Office or visit its website www.bisefsd.edu.pkimmediately and submit their admission fee along with necessary documentsbefore deadline, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Visit Same BISE August September All From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

4 minutes ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

38 minutes ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

43 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

43 minutes ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

48 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

5 hours ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan