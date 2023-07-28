SSC 2nd annual exams from September 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Secondary school Certificate (SSC) 2nd Annual Examinations 2023 will commence under the aegis of board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad from September 15, 2023.

According to BISE spokesman, candidates could submit their admission forms with single fee from August 01 to 12 while the same would be received with double fee up to August 16 and with triple fee up to August 19, 2023.

In this connection, all students who intended to appear in the SSC 2nd Annual Exams 2023 should contact BISE Office or visit its website www.bisefsd.edu.pkimmediately and submit their admission fee along with necessary documentsbefore deadline, he added.