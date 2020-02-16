SSC annual 2020 exams to commence from Feb 22

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) has finalized arrangements for conducting Secondary school Certificate (SSC) 2020 annual examinations which will commence from February 22.

Around 122,372 will appear in the exams. According to RBISE Spokesman, the roll number slips have been issued to the regular and private students.

Foolproof arrangements including security have been made for transparent and smooth holding of the exams, he said adding, board has also formed special teams to conduct surprise visit to the examination centres and take strict action against 'Buti' mafia.

Mobile phones, text books, test papers, calculators and other items which can be helpful for the exams would not be allowed in the examination halls, he said.

Any unauthorized person would not be allowed to enter into the premises of the examination centers, he added.

He informed that Chairman RBISE Dr. Ghulam Dastagir chaired a high level meeting here the other day to review all the arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Board Dr. Tanveer Zafar, Controller Examination, Malik Mohsin Abbas and other officers concerned.

The Controller Examination briefed the meeting that total 122,372 students including 65,334 male and 57,038 female would appear in the exams.

All the staff deployed for the exam duties would remain under monitoring of the special branch, he said adding, the mobile phones of the invigilators would also be under observation.

Special monitoring of the examination centers would also be conducted. Total 94,700 regular and 27,672 private students were registered for the annual exams 2020.

The roll number slips of private students have been dispatched to the students at the addresses mentioned at the admission forms and the roll number slips of the regular students were dispatched to the institutions concerned, he added.

The spokesman informed that 389 examination centers including 70 in Attock district, 84 in Chakwal, 62 in Jhelum and 173 in Rawalpindi district have been set up in this regard.

He said, the board has also deployed special squad, chairman squad and inspectors for all exam centers. All out efforts would be made to eliminate 'Botti Mafia', he added.

He informed that special monitoring teams have been formed by the Chairman Board and reports would be presented to the Chairman on daily basis.