UrduPoint.com

SSC Annual Exam Ends In Hyderabad Division

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:46 PM

SSC annual exam ends in Hyderabad division

The annual examinations of Secondary School Certificate Part-I conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad have come to an end on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The annual examinations of Secondary school Certificate Part-I conducted by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad have come to an end on Friday.

According to BISE Hyderabad spokesman, over 63 thousand male and female candidates of Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar and Matli districts were appeared in different groups of the examinations.

The examinations were conducted in two shifts under strict compliance of standard operating procedures of the government, the spokesman informed and added that a total of 83 examination centres were set up in all nine districts of Hyderabad division for conduct of the papers.

