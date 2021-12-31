SSC annual exam to start on May 10

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad has announced the schedule for annual examinations of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate for the year 2022

According to schedule, the annual examination of SSC will commence on May 10 and intermediate from June 18.

A BISE spokesperson said here Friday that the examinations will be held from the complete syllabus of both classes.