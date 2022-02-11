UrduPoint.com

SSC Annual Examination 2022 To Commence From May 13

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022

SSC annual examination 2022 to commence from May 13

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) Friday announced the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2022 will commence from May 13.

According to the ABISE notification, the board has allowed only online admission forms for SSC examination 2022 for regular students while private students can submit forms through postal services.

For regular students, the last date for a normal fee is March 13, for private candidates the last date is March16 and the last date for both regular and private candidates with double fee is March 25 while the last date with triple late fee is April 12.

The normal fee for 9th class fresh/reappear and qualifying subjects is Rs1400, double late fee Rs 2400 and triple late fee is Rs 3400.

Similarly for class fresh/reappear and qualifying subject, additional subject for all groups is Rs1800, double late fee Rs 3000 and triple late fee Rs 4200.

The fee for improvement of marks in one or two subjects would be Rs 1400, the double late fee would be 2600 and the triple late fee would be Rs 3800. The normal fee for improvement of marks for 9th/10th or both would beRs 2100, with double fee Rs4000 and with triple late fee Rs5900.

