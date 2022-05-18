UrduPoint.com

SSC Annual Examination Begins Amid Poor Arrangements By BISE Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 02:10 AM

SSC annual examination begins amid poor arrangements by BISE Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The annual examinations of Secondary school Certificate Part-I and Part-II began from Tuesday in all 270 examination centres of the ten districts Hyderabad Division under poor arrangements of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad.

The Controller of Examinations BISE Hyderabad Masroor Ahmed Zai had claimed that all arrangements had been finalized to conduct the annual examinations in an adequate manner, but the poor management exposed his claims on the first day as the candidates suffered hardship to resolve their scheduled papers.

The candidates along with their parents were seen gathered at large till late Monday night in the premises of BISE Hyderabad Secretariat to collect admit cards for appearance in the examination centres. In many examination centres, the candidates resolved their papers without having electricity and cold water facilities even without benches in examination centres.

Besides cheating and use of unfair means, the violation of Section 144 Cr.

P.C. imposed by the district management concerned was also witnessed at the examination centre.

Under the management of BISE Hyderabad, a total of 127655 male and female candidates are appearing in the annual examinations in 270 examinations centres of Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro and Dadu districts.

Out of 127655 candidates, 64774 male and female candidates are appearing in SSC Part-I annual examinations while 62881 male and female candidates are taking part in SSC Part-II annual Examinations.

In the first session on Tuesday, the candidates of SSC Part-I appeared in the examination centres to resolve the paper of English while in the second session, the SSC Part-II candidates appeared for resolving the paper of General Science.

The Controller of Examinations informed the members of 20 vigilance teams also conducted surprise visits at the examinations centres.

