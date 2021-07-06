UrduPoint.com
SSC Annual Examinations Held Peacefully In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

SSC annual examinations held peacefully in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examinations of part-I and part-II were held peacefully across the Sukkur here from 9am to 12 noon amid tight security on Tuesday.

This was stated by Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur Rafiq Ahmed Palh while talking to the media during his visit to different examination centers.

He said the exams were being held in a peacefully throughout the Sukkur division adding that board authorities had taken all-out measures to ensure a peaceful environment and prevent unfair exercise and cheating at the examination centers.

He said that Section-144 had already been imposed around the examination centers while examinations were also held peacefully in Khairpur and Ghotki districts as well.

More Stories From Pakistan

