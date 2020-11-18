UrduPoint.com
SSC Annual Exams 2021 Forms Submission Schedule Announced

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:27 PM

SSC annual exams 2021 forms submission schedule announced

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) on Wednesday announced annual 2021 exam forms online submission schedule for Secondary School Certificate (SSC)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) on Wednesday announced annual 2021 exam forms online submission schedule for Secondary school Certificate (SSC).

December 10 will be last date for online submission of admission forms with single fee for SSC exam.

According to RBISE spokesman, the exams will commence from March 6. The students have been advised to submit their online applications by Dec 10 as from Dec 11, the forms will be accepted with double fee till Dec 21 and with triple fee till Dec 29.

He informed that the students would also be allowed to avail last chance for submission of the forms with Rs 200 fine on daily basis in addition to triple fee till Feb 24, 2021.

The students want to appear in the exams for marks improvement will have to pay Rs 600, certificate charges in addition to admission and processing fee.

All the private students will send complete hard copy to the Facilitation Centre of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi, Morgah according to the schedule after submission of online application.

In case of any difficulty, the students can visit the board office or contact the Controller Examinations at 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 or Matric Branch at 051-5450932.

