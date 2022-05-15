UrduPoint.com

SSC Annual Exams 2022 Being Held Under Foolproof Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SSC annual exams 2022 being held under foolproof arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2022 were being held under foolproof arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here the other day visited Government Islamia High School No. 4 Liquat Road and reviewed the arrangements for ongoing SSC annual examinations.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) spokesman informed that as many as 117,796 students were appearing in the exams which had started in four districts of the division in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.

388 exam centers including 142 for boys and 139 for girls had also been set up besides 107 combined centers, he added.

The board had made foolproof arrangements for transparent and smooth holding of SSC exams which started on May 10, he said.

He informed that 60,868 male and 56,928 female students had been issued roll number slips to appear in the exams.

The spokesperson said that special monitoring teams had been formed by the board chairman Dr. Khalid Mehmood that would conduct surprise visits to the examination centres.

The reports were being presented to the chairman on daily basis and action was directly being taken by the chairman, he said.

The central control room was set up in Rawalpindi Board's office besides district level control rooms were also set up in Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

Related Topics

Road Male Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock BISE May Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

7 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

16 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

16 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

17 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.