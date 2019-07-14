UrduPoint.com
SSC Annual Result To Be Announced On July 15

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi (BISER) will announce the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2019 on July 15 (Monday) at 10 a.m.

According to BISER spokesman Arslan Cheema, a result announcement ceremony would be held at Divisional Public School Shamsabad.

The students can check their results on the board's website 'www.biserwp.edu.pk, and www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk' on Monday, said a news release issued here.

The results can also be checked by sending Short Message Service (SMS) at 800296.

