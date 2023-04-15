UrduPoint.com

SSC Candidate With 30 Bore Revolver, Bullets Arrested From Examination Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

A student appearing in Secondary School Certification (SSC) Examination was arrested with a resolver and three live rounds during frisking before an Urdu paper from a centre on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A student appearing in Secondary school Certification (SSC) Examination was arrested with a resolver and three live rounds during frisking before an urdu paper from a centre on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the board of Intermediate & Secondary School Examination (BISE) said during the search of candidates, prior to the commencement of the paper "Urdu, Group 2nd," a revolver 30 Bore with three live rounds have been recovered from the custody of Abdul Majid s/o Muhammad Ajmal Roll No.

322862 by Zafar Hussain Chawan, Superintendent Centre No. 752 at Govt. HSS, Ailam Pur, Tehsil Multan.

The superintendent has been directed to take the necessary action as per the rules and law in vogue, he informed Subsequently, the Police of Alpa PS were called to which candidate was the candidate for further investigation.

Secretary BISE Multan, Khurram Shahzad also inspected the centre in a surprise visit and directed the superintendent to expedite the process under law, he concluded.

