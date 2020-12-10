UrduPoint.com
SSC Exam To Commence From March 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

SSC exam to commence from March 6

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examination under board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan is going to be commenced from March 6.

A handout of BISE issued here on Thursday said the decision has been taken by Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Following the recommendations of PBCC, the BISE has revised the schedule of fee submission under which students may submit forms with single fee by Jan 20,2021, with double fee by Feb 2 and with triple fee by Feb 12 next year, it added.

The candidates may also apply with triple fee in addition to Rs 500 daily by Feb 23 through online system, it concludes.

More Stories From Pakistan

