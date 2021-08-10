SSC examinations kicks off under BISE Hyderabad management

The Secondary School Certificate Part-I Annual Examinations began from Tuesday under the management of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad in all nine districts of Hyderabad division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Secondary school Certificate Part-I Annual Examinations began from Tuesday under the management of board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad in all nine districts of Hyderabad division.

According to BISE Hyderabad management, a total of 63 thousand male and female candidates are taking part in different groups of examinations including science, general and home economics in all 283 centres of Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Matiari districts.

The examinations are being conducted in two shifts under strict compliance of standard operating procedures of the government. The management of BISE Hyderabad constituted 17 vigilance teams with the objective to check use of unfair means and cheating during the examinations.