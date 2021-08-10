UrduPoint.com

SSC Examinations Kicks Off Under BISE Hyderabad Management

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:42 PM

SSC examinations kicks off under BISE Hyderabad management

The Secondary School Certificate Part-I Annual Examinations began from Tuesday under the management of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad in all nine districts of Hyderabad division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Secondary school Certificate Part-I Annual Examinations began from Tuesday under the management of board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad in all nine districts of Hyderabad division.

According to BISE Hyderabad management, a total of 63 thousand male and female candidates are taking part in different groups of examinations including science, general and home economics in all 283 centres of Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Matiari districts.

The examinations are being conducted in two shifts under strict compliance of standard operating procedures of the government. The management of BISE Hyderabad constituted 17 vigilance teams with the objective to check use of unfair means and cheating during the examinations.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Male Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu Matiari Sujawal BISE All From Government

Recent Stories

Judging committee of Zayed Award for Human Fratern ..

Judging committee of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 holds first meeting

19 minutes ago
 Holistic strategy to be evolved to enhance Pak-SL ..

Holistic strategy to be evolved to enhance Pak-SL mutual trade

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for development of beach, coastline ..

Prime Minister for development of beach, coastline tourism in Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Police raid sheesha bar, arrest 15

Police raid sheesha bar, arrest 15

6 minutes ago
 National Assembly commemorates maiden session of P ..

National Assembly commemorates maiden session of Pakistan's first Constituent As ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews Muharram arrangements in Hyde ..

Commissioner reviews Muharram arrangements in Hyderabad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.