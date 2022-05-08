UrduPoint.com

SSC Exams All Set To Being From Tuesday; 388 Centers Set Up

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2022 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to start Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2022 which will commence in Rawalpindi division on May 10 (Tuesday).

According to spokesman of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE), as many as 117,796 students would appear in the exams which would start in four districts of the division in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.

388 exam centers including 142 for boys and 139 for girls had also been set up besides 107 combined centers, he added.

The board had made foolproof arrangements for transparent and smooth holding of SSC exams which would start on May 10, he said.

He informed that 60,868 male and 56,928 female students had been issued roll number slips to appear in the exams.

The spokesperson said that special monitoring teams had been formed by the board chairman Dr Khalid Mehmood that would conduct surprise visits to the examination centres.

The reports would be presented to the chairman on daily basis and action would directly be taken by the chairman, he said.

The central control room would be set up in Rawalpindi Board's office besides district level control rooms which would be set up in Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

All the arrangements had been finalised for transparent and smooth holding of the exams, he said adding, in case of any difficulty, the students can visit the board's website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk or contact the Controller Examinations at 051-5450917, 051-5450918 or Matric Branch at 051-5450932.

