SSC Exams Begin Amid Strict Security Across Sukkur Division
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Secondary school Certificate (SSC Part I & II) examinations, under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur started here on Thursday, in which 98,951 students of 9th and 10th classes are participating.
According to the board management, all arrangements have been made for conducting the annual examinations in three districts including Sukkur while 190 examination centres were established in the region.
According to the Chairman BISE, Sukkur Rafique Ahmed Palh, 42 vigilance teams have been formed for the monitoring of the annual examinations.
Meanwhile, the DIG Sukkur Region Abdul Hameed Khoso has issued special instructions to all SSPs to take strict security measures out and inside the examination centres declared sensitive by the board in all the districts of the region for conducting the examinations peacefully.
On the other hand, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has also been enforced in the respective districts during the examinations while district focal persons were appointed by the DIG police to monitor the situation.
Besides, the Divisional Commissioner Sukkur reviewed the arrangements at several exam centres
Sukkur division Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi also visited several examination centres and reviewed the arrangements made by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur.
He visited various examination halls and rooms and inspected the arrangements and examination holding process.
The commissioner also checked the attendance sheets of the students, their roll number slips and their seating plan. Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against cheating and no one would be allowed to violate the rules, he warned. Separate raiding teams had been formed to make the monitoring system more effective, he added.
The commissioner directed the monitoring teams to perform their professional duties without any discrimination.
He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in the examination process.
Recent Stories
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three dacoit gangs busted2 minutes ago
-
Education ministry organises 7-day teachers training workshop2 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s farmer leader appreciates govt12 minutes ago
-
Cotton growers urged to use fertilizers12 minutes ago
-
11 gamblers arrested over cock fighting32 minutes ago
-
Minister orders DHOs, MS to remain in duty districts42 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 224 kg Ice42 minutes ago
-
PHC issues notice to KP CM, Assembly speaker over oath taking of elected members42 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 rescues 11190 people during April1 hour ago
-
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Two bodies found from Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 128,000 cusecs water1 hour ago