Open Menu

SSC Exams Begin Amid Struct Security, Vigilance In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:10 AM

SSC exams begin amid struct security, vigilance in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The first paper of the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I Examination 2025 was held peacefully from 9 am to 12 noon on Monday amidst tight security across the Sukkur Division.

Controller of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Pirzada, visited various examination centres.

Talking to APP, Pirzada said the examinations are being held peacefully throughout the Sukkur division.

He added that board authorities have taken all-out measures to ensure a peaceful environment and prevent copying at the examination centers.

He said that Section 144 has already been imposed around the examination centers.

The BISE chairman said a total of 113 centres have been set up in three districts, of which 26 are designated for female candidates.

He said strict measures are being taken to stop cheating during the examinations.

Twenty-three vigilance teams visited different examination centres to check for any sort of unfair means or irregularities, he added.

The first day of the 2025 SSC Part—I examinations was also peacefully held in the Khairpur, Ghotki, and Sukkur districts.

Recent Stories

Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

51 seconds ago
 Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 mill ..

Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss latest regional development ..

10 hours ago
UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

11 hours ago
 DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry ..

DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation

12 hours ago
 UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab ..

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..

14 hours ago
 Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, ..

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

14 hours ago
 UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jit ..

UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

14 hours ago
 EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen sci ..

EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan