SSC exams begin amid struct security, vigilance in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The first paper of the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I Examination 2025 was held peacefully from 9 am to 12 noon on Monday amidst tight security across the Sukkur Division.

Controller of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Pirzada, visited various examination centres.

Talking to APP, Pirzada said the examinations are being held peacefully throughout the Sukkur division.

He added that board authorities have taken all-out measures to ensure a peaceful environment and prevent copying at the examination centers.

He said that Section 144 has already been imposed around the examination centers.

The BISE chairman said a total of 113 centres have been set up in three districts, of which 26 are designated for female candidates.

He said strict measures are being taken to stop cheating during the examinations.

Twenty-three vigilance teams visited different examination centres to check for any sort of unfair means or irregularities, he added.

The first day of the 2025 SSC Part—I examinations was also peacefully held in the Khairpur, Ghotki, and Sukkur districts.