SSC Exams Begins Amid Strict Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 11:50 AM

SSC exams begins amid strict security

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Secondary school Certificate (SSC Part I & II) examinations, under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sukkur started here on Monday, in which 99,151 students of 9th and 10th classes are participating.

According to the board management, all arrangements have been made for conducting the annual examinations in three districts including Sukkur while 190 examination centres were established in the region.

Over 22, 114 students of (Class- IX) and 47,037 students of (Class- X) are taking part in the examinations which will remain continue till May 18, 2023 According to the Chairman BISE, Sukkur Rafique Ahmed Palh, 32 vigilance teams have been formed for the monitoring of the annual examinations.

Meanwhile, the DIG Javed Sonharo Jiskani has issued special instructions to all SSPs for taking strict security measures out and inside the examination centres declared sensitive by the board in all the districts of the region for conducting the examinations peacefully.

On the other hand, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has also been enforced in the respective districts during the examinations while district focal persons were appointed by the DIG police to monitor the situation.

