SSC exams concludes across Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The annual examinations held for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) concluded in the region on Saturday in a peaceful manner with no report of any untoward incident in 71 designated examination centres established by board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Sukkur.

Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull in a briefing congratulated SSC Board, for smooth procedure and absolute peaceful atmosphere provided to the candidates.

He said administration is also cognizant of its responsibilities to ensure uninterrupted provision for power and water supply to the designated examination centres.