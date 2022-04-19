SSC exams from May 17

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Sukkur will hold the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations (Part I & II) next month

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Sukkur will hold the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examinations (Part I & II) next month.

According to the schedule announced by BISE Secretary Rafique Ahmed Palh on Tuesday, the SSC (Part I & II) annual examinations will begin from May 17th, 2022. They will be held from 9:30am to 12:30pm.