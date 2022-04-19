UrduPoint.com

SSC Exams From May 17

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 06:13 PM

SSC exams from May 17

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Sukkur will hold the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations (Part I & II) next month

According to the schedule announced by BISE Secretary Rafique Ahmed Palh on Tuesday, the SSC (Part I & II) annual examinations will begin from May 17th, 2022. They will be held from 9:30am to 12:30pm.

