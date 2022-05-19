SSC exams holding peacefully across Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The first three days of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I and Part II examinations were held peacefully across the Sukkur here from 9am to 12 noon amid tight security on Thursday. While visiting different examination centers, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur, Syed Mujtba Shah told media men that the examinations are being held peacefully throughout the Sukkur division adding that board authorities have taken all-out measures to ensure a peaceful environment and prevent cheating at the examination centers.

He said that section 144 has been already imposed around the examination centers.

The examinations were also held peacefully in Khairpur and Ghotki districts.