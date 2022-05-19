UrduPoint.com

SSC Exams Holding Peacefully Across Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM

SSC exams holding peacefully across Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The first three days of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I and Part II examinations were held peacefully across the Sukkur here from 9am to 12 noon amid tight security on Thursday. While visiting different examination centers, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur, Syed Mujtba Shah told media men that the examinations are being held peacefully throughout the Sukkur division adding that board authorities have taken all-out measures to ensure a peaceful environment and prevent cheating at the examination centers.

He said that section 144 has been already imposed around the examination centers.

The examinations were also held peacefully in Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

Related Topics

Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki BISE Media From

Recent Stories

President Alvi can asks PM to obtain vote of confi ..

President Alvi can asks PM to obtain vote of confidence in NA: Senator Zafar

4 minutes ago
 CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posti ..

CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posting in high profile cases

45 minutes ago
 Quality seeds play key role in boosting agricultur ..

Quality seeds play key role in boosting agriculture production: Shahzad Malik

35 minutes ago
 Acting Governor pays condolence visit to Mohmmed A ..

Acting Governor pays condolence visit to Mohmmed Aslam Qazi

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan eying podium finish at Asia Hockey Cup to ..

Pakistan eying podium finish at Asia Hockey Cup to secure World Cup berth

35 minutes ago
 British Airways owner orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX jet ..

British Airways owner orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.