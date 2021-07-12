UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSC, HSSC Exams; Chairman FBISE, Additional Secretary Education Visit Various Centres

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 07:22 PM

SSC, HSSC exams; Chairman FBISE, Additional Secretary Education visit various centres

The examinations of matriculation and intermediate under Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) are underway in Pakistan and in the foreign countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The examinations of matriculation and intermediate under Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) are underway in Pakistan and in the foreign countries.

Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam, along with Additional Secretary, Federal Education Ministry, Mohyyuddin Ahmad Wani on Monday visited various exams centres of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Additional Secretary, Federal Education Ministry expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of examinations and directed the Superintendents of the examination centres to strictly abide by the COVID-19 SOPs.

The additional amount of expenditures on implementation of standard operating procedures would be borne by the Federal Board as students' health is our top priority, he added.

Today, on Monday, besides Intermediate, the exams of matriculation have also been started. For the purpose a total of 766 exams centres have been established in the the country and in different countries. A total of 97103 male and female students have participated in matriculation exams.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Male Rawalpindi FBISE Top

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi passes 150 organ transp ..

8 minutes ago

Delta COVID-19 variant spreads more rapidly

27 seconds ago

UET announces combined entrance test results

28 seconds ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signs 4 MoUs ..

23 minutes ago

German Economy Ministry Says Permission to Commiss ..

31 seconds ago

Over 60 People Died From Lightning Strikes in Indi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.