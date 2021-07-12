SSC, HSSC exams; Chairman FBISE, Additional Secretary Education visit various centres

The examinations of matriculation and intermediate under Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) are underway in Pakistan and in the foreign countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The examinations of matriculation and intermediate under Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) are underway in Pakistan and in the foreign countries.

Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam, along with Additional Secretary, Federal Education Ministry, Mohyyuddin Ahmad Wani on Monday visited various exams centres of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Additional Secretary, Federal Education Ministry expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of examinations and directed the Superintendents of the examination centres to strictly abide by the COVID-19 SOPs.

The additional amount of expenditures on implementation of standard operating procedures would be borne by the Federal Board as students' health is our top priority, he added.

Today, on Monday, besides Intermediate, the exams of matriculation have also been started. For the purpose a total of 766 exams centres have been established in the the country and in different countries. A total of 97103 male and female students have participated in matriculation exams.