SSC-II Annual Exam To Commence In Sindh On July 05: HSC-II Annual Exams From July 26

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:18 PM

SSC-II annual exam to commence in Sindh on July 05: HSC-II annual exams from July 26

Sindh Education and Literacy department on Thursday announcing the schedule of annual examinations of education boards in Sindh, said that SSC-II annual examination will be conducted from July 05, 2021 while HSC-II annual examinations from July 26, in the elective subjects only

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Education and Literacy department on Thursday announcing the schedule of annual examinations of education boards in Sindh, said that SSC-II annual examination will be conducted from July 05, 2021 while HSC-II annual examinations from July 26, in the elective subjects only.

Paper pattern will consist of 50 percent multiple choice questions (MCQs), 30 percent short questions and 20 percent long question, said a statement.

A separate notification issued on Thursday said that the HSC-II examination will start on July 26, 2021, and HSC-I will be held after HSC-II examinations and assessment.

The examinations of HSC will be taken in only elective subjects and from 60 percent condensed syllabus.

The duration of paper would be two hours and no practicals will be taken.

Invigilation and assessment by College Education Department staff would be an essential.

The vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff must be ensured.

