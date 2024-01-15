SSC, Intermediate Examination Dates Announced
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 06:39 PM
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad has announced dates for annual examinations-2024 of Secondary School Certificate and Intermediate part-I,II and composite
A spokesperson for the board said here Monday that Matric part-II (10th) exam will commence from March 01 and par-I (9th) from March 19.
Similarly, exams of intermediate part-II (2nd year) as well as composite will start on April 15 while part-1 (1st year) from May 3.
He said that receiving forms with a single fee for intermediate part-I, II are under process.
The new academic session in Punjab province will start from April 1, he added.
