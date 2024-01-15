Open Menu

SSC, Intermediate Examination Dates Announced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 06:39 PM

SSC, intermediate examination dates announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad has announced dates for annual examinations-2024 of Secondary School Certificate and Intermediate part-I,II and composite

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has announced dates for annual examinations-2024 of Secondary school Certificate and Intermediate part-I,II and composite.

A spokesperson for the board said here Monday that Matric part-II (10th) exam will commence from March 01 and par-I (9th) from March 19.

Similarly, exams of intermediate part-II (2nd year) as well as composite will start on April 15 while part-1 (1st year) from May 3.

He said that receiving forms with a single fee for intermediate part-I, II are under process.

The new academic session in Punjab province will start from April 1, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab BISE March April May From

Recent Stories

Irfan Pathan perofrms Umrah along with his son

Irfan Pathan perofrms Umrah along with his son

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad police arrest suspects in cleric assassi ..

Islamabad police arrest suspects in cleric assassination case

6 minutes ago
 MEPCO apprehends 15,161 electricity pilferers duri ..

MEPCO apprehends 15,161 electricity pilferers during special campaign since Sept ..

6 minutes ago
 Resolving the issues of the masses is top priority ..

Resolving the issues of the masses is top priority: DIG Hazara

6 minutes ago
 Resham opens up about her single status

Resham opens up about her single status

19 minutes ago
 PTI leaders being made fun of over electoral symbo ..

PTI leaders being made fun of over electoral symbols: Latif Khosa

33 minutes ago
Fulbright Alumni gather to forge solutions to clim ..

Fulbright Alumni gather to forge solutions to climate crisis

6 minutes ago
 Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at A ..

Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open

6 minutes ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

6 minutes ago
 Tank police register 2,572 cases, including 763 na ..

Tank police register 2,572 cases, including 763 narcotics, 516 of illegal weapon ..

6 minutes ago
 CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

50 minutes ago
 Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous ..

Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operat ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan