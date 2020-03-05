SSC Maths' flawed paper :Parents seek compensatory marks for children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :A large number of parents of 10th class students Thursday demanded of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education of Rawalpindi (RBISE) high ups to award compensatory marks to their children for unattemptable erroneous questions in the Maths' paper, given on March 02.

Ms Saba, the mother of a student sharing her concern, said normally students were given choice to attempt any three questions out of five in subjective part of the Mathematics' paper but one fallacious question minimized their choice costing students to lose eight marks in the paper.

Both the paper of the Science group's given in the morning and evening contained mistakes, forcing students to skip the entire question. "The limited choice in papers left students confused and affected their overall attempt against which compensatory marks should be given to them," Ms Saba demanded.

Shazia Arshad, mother of another student said, "RBISE's this careless mistake may cost students a place in college as every single mark is counted in the merit list at quality institutions for higher classes' admission".

Narrating story of her son she said "her son is very sensitive and fights for every single mark but RBISE' s this blunder has badly affected his preparation for remaining papers".

Zobia Pervaiz, mother of another student said she had lodged a complaint with the respective school to take up the issue with the board's relevant authorities for compensation in marks allocated for this part of question or conduct the paper afresh to save students from this academic loss.

Zobia said, "I am astonished how a question paper can carry such big mistakes when it gets through many expert hands, involved in the entire process of its preparation".

In the meantime, students of both the twin cities going through annual SSC exams took to social media criticizing RBISE over the error and demanded compensatory marks, even if someone has attempted the erred question or not.

A college professor, Muhammad Ramzan said twisting and out of syllabus question was a practice normally carried out to improve quality of education and examine students' intellect but this mistake made in Maths' paper had no moral or legal justification and students must be awarded additional marks.

When contacted, the board's Controller of Examination Malik Mohsin hinted to address parents' concern conditionally, saying, "Matter would be taken up if they received complaints from parents in writing."After receiving the complaints from parents, he said, a team of Subject Specialists would be constituted to scrutinize and evaluate the question papers and then only those students would be compensated who had attempted the flawed questions.

Parents however rejecting his stance said considering only those for additional marks who had attempted the question was irrational as it may benefit incompetents, who could not understand a big mistake and still chosen it. "Every appearing student who attempted paper must be accommodated" parents unanimously stressed.

"Since the mistake is committed by the board, so it should itself compensate without waiting for complaints by the affectees," they opined.

The Controller also pledged to take action against those responsible for this mess to avoid embarrassment in the future.

It may be mentioned here that questions in both the sessions carried technical mistakes as an equation in morning session part 'b' of question number seven mentioned B compliment that should have been only B. Whereas question six of Part-II contained a flawed question having sign of 'theta' in place of '8'.

