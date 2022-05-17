SSC Part-I and Part-II annual examination begins

The Annual Examinations of ninth and tenth class have commenced by Board of Education Shaheed Benazirabad

Nawabshah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The Annual Examinations of ninth and tenth class have commenced by board of education Shaheed Benazirabad.

Chairman Board of Education said that in all 44,802 candidates are appearing at ninth class exam while 41,182 candidates are appearing at 10th class exam. Board official Farooq said that 11 vigilance teams are formed those would keep a check on 143 examination centers throughout the Division Shaheed Benazirabad.

Chairman Board said"Security is tightened around all examination centers and surroundings and teams would remain at centers till the close of time." He said that section 144 imposed at examination centers in order to prevent any unfair means. Board officials Muhammad Farooq Hassan said that copy system in exams would not be allowed at any cost.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar has issued directives to Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars of all tehsils for a tight vigil during examination process. Assistant Commissioners are visiting different exam centers to keep a check on use of unfair means, provisions of drinking water and other arrangements.

DC said that strict actions would be initiated against persons found involved in copying and extending help to use unfair means in examination. He instructed duty teachers at examination centers to take step to prevent use of copy. District administration in view of severe heat wave has issued instructions to schools' administration for provision of clean cold drinking water.