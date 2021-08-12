SSC Part-I annual exams to continue as per schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :scheduled annual examinations of Secondary school Part-I remained continued on Thursday in examination centers of all nine districts of Hyderabad division under management of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad.

According to BISE spokesman, the papers of different groups of SSC Part-I are being conducted in two shifts under strict compliance of SOPs in Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Matiari districts.

The vigilance committees of the board as well as the Chairman of BISE Hyderabad Dr Muhammad Memon and Controller of Examinations Dr Masroor Ahmed Zai conducted surprise visits at the examination centres to curb the menace of use of unfair means and cheating in the examinations.