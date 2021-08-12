UrduPoint.com

SSC Part-I Annual Exams To Continue As Per Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:52 PM

SSC Part-I annual exams to continue as per schedule

Scheduled annual examinations of Secondary School Part-I remained continued on Thursday in examination centers of all nine districts of Hyderabad division under management of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :scheduled annual examinations of Secondary school Part-I remained continued on Thursday in examination centers of all nine districts of Hyderabad division under management of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad.

According to BISE spokesman, the papers of different groups of SSC Part-I are being conducted in two shifts under strict compliance of SOPs in Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Matiari districts.

The vigilance committees of the board as well as the Chairman of BISE Hyderabad Dr Muhammad Memon and Controller of Examinations Dr Masroor Ahmed Zai conducted surprise visits at the examination centres to curb the menace of use of unfair means and cheating in the examinations.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu Matiari Sujawal BISE All

Recent Stories

Number of People Treated in ICRC-Supported Afghan ..

Number of People Treated in ICRC-Supported Afghan Health Centers Doubled in 2021 ..

31 seconds ago
 Greek Prime Minister Urges Mediterranean Countries ..

Greek Prime Minister Urges Mediterranean Countries to Unite Against Climate Chan ..

32 seconds ago
 ICRC Committed to Continue Providing Humanitarian ..

ICRC Committed to Continue Providing Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan - Delegatio ..

34 seconds ago
 Taliban Capture Afghanistan's Third-Largest City H ..

Taliban Capture Afghanistan's Third-Largest City Herat - Reports

37 seconds ago
 SECP becomes first govt agency to offer WhatsApp S ..

SECP becomes first govt agency to offer WhatsApp Support Service

4 minutes ago
 Committee formed to decide abandoned properties' f ..

Committee formed to decide abandoned properties' future

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.