SSC Part I & II Exams For Failure, Improver Candidates To Start From July 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

SSC part I & II Exams for failure, improver candidates to start from July 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Secondary school Certificate part-I and II (Class IX and X) Annual Examinations - 2021 for the failures,improvement of grade, Additional Qualification and change of group candidates would be held from July 12 (Monday) to July 17 (Saturday) in two shifts.

According to the schedule issued by the Controller Examination, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Hyderabad, Exams of the candidates mentioned above would be held in two shifts with a normal three hour duration of all papers.

The Class IX papers would start from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm while papers of SSC part II (Class X) would be held from 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm.

The practical examinations would start from July 26at the respective Centers/ Institutions as notified by the Board and the result of practical exams would be submitted to the Board within ten (10) days,a notification stated and added that examination staff and candidates would follow the Government of Sindh SOPs strictly.

Mobile phones or Gadgets would not be allowed in the examination halls.

More Stories From Pakistan

