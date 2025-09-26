Open Menu

SSC Second Annual Exams To Commence From Sep 29

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SSC Second annual exams to commence from Sep 29

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Matric Second Annual Examinations 2025, will commence on September 29.

All arrangements have been finalized, with roll number slips dispatched to regular candidates via their institutions’

portals, and to private candidates at their registered addresses.

Candidates can also download their roll number slips from the Rawalpindi Board's official website; www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk using their B-Form or online admission form number.

According to the press release issued by the education board, 44 examination centers have been established,

including 18 for boys, 12 for girls, and 14 co-ed centers.

Strict monitoring, including online camera surveillance at sensitive centers, has been arranged. District-level control

rooms and a central control room at the Board Complex are operational. Special squads, a chairman’s squad, and

mobile inspectors will ensure transparency, with 44 superintendents and 58 deputy superintendents deployed.

Board's Chairman Adnan Khan emphasized that the exams arrangements align with CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision and

zero-tolerance policy, ensuring a foolproof process.

He urged the students to refrain from any unfair activities inside and outside the examination centers.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

10 minutes ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

25 minutes ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

55 minutes ago
 MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

55 minutes ago
 UAE organises medical camp for treatment of childr ..

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry t ..

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..

2 hours ago
Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio ..

Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025

2 hours ago
 TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

3 hours ago
 PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

3 hours ago
 At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera ..

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

3 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 millio ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan