SSC Second Annual Exams To Commence From Sep 29
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Matric Second Annual Examinations 2025, will commence on September 29.
All arrangements have been finalized, with roll number slips dispatched to regular candidates via their institutions’
portals, and to private candidates at their registered addresses.
Candidates can also download their roll number slips from the Rawalpindi Board's official website; www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk using their B-Form or online admission form number.
According to the press release issued by the education board, 44 examination centers have been established,
including 18 for boys, 12 for girls, and 14 co-ed centers.
Strict monitoring, including online camera surveillance at sensitive centers, has been arranged. District-level control
rooms and a central control room at the Board Complex are operational. Special squads, a chairman’s squad, and
mobile inspectors will ensure transparency, with 44 superintendents and 58 deputy superintendents deployed.
Board's Chairman Adnan Khan emphasized that the exams arrangements align with CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision and
zero-tolerance policy, ensuring a foolproof process.
He urged the students to refrain from any unfair activities inside and outside the examination centers.
