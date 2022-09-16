MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Secondary school Certificate (SSC) 2nd annual examination 2022 will begin from Oct 6 for which controllers examination of Punjab Boards met here on Friday.

The meeting was held under chairmanship of board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE), Hafiz Muhammad Qasim.

Controllers of Examination discussed in detail about the date sheet which was later finalized.Chairman BISE Lahaore, Dr Habib also attended the meeting.Secretary BISE Multan, Khurram Qureshi, System Analyst, Qazi Mujeeb and others participated in the meeting. Controller BISE Hamid Saeed Bhatti extended a vote of thanks to guests, said a news release issued here.