SSCI, Ejad Labs Inks MoU To Conduct Training For Freelancers, Entrepreneurs, IT Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ejad Labs here on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under the Future Fest program to jointly conduct a research study, training, workshops and seminars for capability building of freelancers, entrepreneurs and IT experts

MoU was signed by SCCI president Fuad Ishaq and Chief Executive Officer of the Ejad Labs Peshawar Arzish Azam, said a press release issued here.

Former Vice Presidents SCCI Abidullah Yousafzai and Faiz Rasool, Saddar Gul, Fazal e Wahid, Chamber Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and senior officials of Ejad Labs were present on the occasion.

Fuad Ishaq while talking to the management of the Ejad Labs termed the MoU a milestone for the promotion of information technology in the province.

He informed that SCCI has also signed MoUs with public and private sector universities to promote entrepreneurship and strengthen industry-academia linkages.

The chamber president hoped that both institutions under the agreement would make joint initiatives for further enhancing the skills of freelancers, entrepreneurs and IT experts as per modern lines and promotion of the IT sector in the province.

