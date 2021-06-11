UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSCI Terms Budget Business Friendly

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:49 PM

SSCI terms budget business friendly

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-:President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar has said that the budget for the fiscal year 21-22 is a business friendly budget and will help to boost country's export.

He stated this while talking to media persons at SCCI here on Friday evening.

President SCCI Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said that exports of the entire country had increased by 16 per cent while the Sialkot's export were increased by 32 per cent which was a positive step towards economic growth.

Baryar said that the exports will be further increased with incentives given by the government to the exports in today's budget.

He also welcomed the agriculture policy announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the budget.

Baryar said that three new dams would be constructed in the country which would increase power generation and will also help in industrial sector.

President SCCI thanked to Prime Minister Imran Khan for including Sialkot-Kharian motorway project in this budget and said that the Sialkot-Kharian motorway project will be completed in next two years.

He said that collateral-free loans will be given to SME sector and the government had allocated Rs. 12 billion for this purpose that will help in increasing exports.

He said that import duty was removed on cotton yarn and steel raw material in this budget that will help to increase the export of sports, garments and surgical sectors.

