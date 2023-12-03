SSDO advocates for proactive measures in political party manifestos against trafficking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has urged political parties to integrate a 14-point charter into their party manifestos as a proactive measure against human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director SSDO sent letters to leaders of 54 political parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, MQM, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Istihkam e Pakistan and Balochistan National Party.

The 14-point charter recommended actions including a comprehensive examination of anti-trafficking and anti-smuggling laws, intensifying prosecution endeavors against smugglers, bolstering the capacity and training of personnel in implementing agencies, facilitating resources, fostering inter-agency collaboration, tackling cross-border smuggling issues through cooperation with neighboring countries, conducting public awareness campaigns and educational programs, maintaining consistency in support policies, establishing shelters for victims of smuggling and trafficking, ensuring healthcare provisions, generating employment opportunities, compiling data on smuggling and trafficking in persons, and instituting a national hotline and referral mechanism.

The creation of a national referral mechanism, coupled with a concerted effort to combat trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants, is believed to be instrumental in curbing this illegal activity.

The appeal to all political parties is to include a dedicated chapter in their manifestos encompassing these 14 points, irrespective of their position in government or opposition, to enhance and refine these efforts through legislation, Syed Kausar Abbas added.

The correspondence emphasized Pakistan's role as both a transit point and destination for Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM). People are either kidnapped domestically or enlisted for trafficking to other areas, resulting in forced labor, sexual exploitation, coercion, and diverse forms of victimization.

Despite having legislation such as the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018 and the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018, the nation encounters difficulties in establishing a robust legal framework and a comprehensive national action plan. Insufficient resources, procedural deficiencies, and misconduct collectively contribute to the ineffective enforcement of these laws.

To address these challenges and fully implement the legal framework and national action plan, there is a call for determination, cooperation, and collaboration in the fight against the smuggling of migrants and the trafficking in persons.