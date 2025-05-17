Open Menu

SSDO Applauds Passage Of Child Marriages Restraint Bill By National Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2025 | 07:00 PM

SSDO applauds passage of child marriages restraint bill by National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) congratulates the National Assembly of Pakistan on the historic passage of the Child Marriages Restraint Bill for the Islamabad Capital Territory. This landmark legislation marks a significant step forward in protecting the rights, dignity and futures of children in the Federal capital.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO, lauded Member of the National Assembly Sharmila Faruqi for introducing the long-overdue bill and commended her leadership in championing this critical issue.

He also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the National Commission on the Rights of the Child and the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights for their unwavering advocacy that made this milestone possible.

“We believe this bill reflects a growing national consensus to prioritize the welfare and rights of children. It is a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s journey toward ending child marriage,” said Syed Kausar Abbas.

SSDO urges all provincial governments—particularly Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—to introduce and enact similar legislation to eliminate the harmful practice of early and forced marriages across the country. The organization also calls upon the Senate of Pakistan to pass the bill without delay, ensuring comprehensive legal protection for children nationwide.

