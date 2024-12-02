Open Menu

SSDO Calls For Collective Action To Eliminate Gender-based Violence

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) on Monday organized a special event at its office as part of the ongoing 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

The event aimed to highlight the critical need for collective action to eliminate violence against women and girls, which remains a significant global challenge, said a press release.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), Syed Kausar Abbas stated that violence against women is a global concern that transcends borders and cultures. Speaking on the occasion, he said that such violence not only violates fundamental human rights but also hinders societal progress and economic development.

“Violence against women is not just a private or domestic issue, it is a structural and systemic problem that impacts the development and prosperity of entire communities” he said.

Syed Kausar Abbas said that Orange Day should serve as a reminder to all segments of society to take collective action to eliminate behaviors and attitudes that perpetuate violence against women in homes, workplaces and public spaces.

He urged the government to prioritize the implementation of existing laws, such as the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act and called for the introduction of more robust policies to address all forms of gender-based violence.

Reflecting on the broader impact of gender equality, Syed Kausar Abbas added, “A peaceful and prosperous society can only emerge when women and men are afforded equal rights, opportunities and protections. Gender equality is not merely a symbol of justice but the cornerstone of a stable and thriving nation.”

The SSDO also appealed to civil society, government institutions, and media organizations to join hands in creating a safe and respectful environment for women.

He concluded by calling on every citizen to contribute to this cause, stating, “We must pledge to act today, not tomorrow to eliminate violence against women and ensure their dignity, safety and respect. Together, we can build a future free of fear for all.”

The SSDO reiterated its commitment to advocating for women's rights and supporting initiatives aimed at ending gender-based violence across Pakistan.

