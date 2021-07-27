UrduPoint.com
SSDO, Civil Society Call For Awareness Campaign Of Violence Against Women, Children

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) Syed Kausar Abbas Tuesday called for launching an awareness campaign about the incidents of violence and harassment against women and children.

