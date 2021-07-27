SSDO, civil society call for awareness campaign of violence against women, children

Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) Syed Kausar Abbas Tuesday called for launching an awareness campaign about the incidents of violence and harassment against women and children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) Syed Kausar Abbas Tuesday called for launching an awareness campaign about the incidents of violence and harassment against women and children.

He said SSDO and civil society were highlighting the issues of violence and added the murders of Noor Mukadam, Qurat ul Ain, Saima and then Naseem Bibi and her 14-months old baby was unacceptable.

Kausar Abbas said that SSDO and the civil society demanded that the culprits be immediately punished severely and brought to justice. He said ensuring the delivery of justice was imperative.

SSDO had published an annual report on incidents of violence and harassment against women and children in the country, he added.