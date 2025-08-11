SSDO, Climate Optics hold azadi cleaning drive at Trail 5

The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with Climate Optics organized the Azadi Cleaning Drive at Trail 5 Islamabad, as part of Independence Day celebrations with the aim of promoting environmental stewardship and a litter-free Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with Climate Optics organized the Azadi Cleaning Drive at Trail 5 Islamabad, as part of Independence Day celebrations with the aim of promoting environmental stewardship and a litter-free Pakistan.

Volunteers, environmental activists and members of civil society participated in the drive, collecting waste and raising awareness about the importance of preserving the natural beauty of public spaces. The initiative sought to encourage citizens to take responsibility for their surroundings and to adopt sustainable practices in daily life, said a press release on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas said that independence is incomplete without the commitment to protect the country’s environment.

He remarked that our freedom comes with the responsibility to safeguard our land, our water and our air. Through activities like the Azadi Cleaning Drive, we hope to inspire people to take small but impactful actions toward a cleaner and greener Pakistan.

He further added that SSDO and Climate Optics will continue to organize awareness campaigns and community-led initiatives to address climate change, waste management and environmental protection.

Participants of the drive expressed enthusiasm for similar future activities, noting that preserving Pakistan’s natural beauty requires collective and consistent efforts.

The event concluded with volunteers pledging to avoid littering and to spread the message of environmental responsibility.