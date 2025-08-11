SSDO, Climate Optics Hold Azadi Cleaning Drive At Trail 5
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 09:24 PM
The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with Climate Optics organized the Azadi Cleaning Drive at Trail 5 Islamabad, as part of Independence Day celebrations with the aim of promoting environmental stewardship and a litter-free Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with Climate Optics organized the Azadi Cleaning Drive at Trail 5 Islamabad, as part of Independence Day celebrations with the aim of promoting environmental stewardship and a litter-free Pakistan.
Volunteers, environmental activists and members of civil society participated in the drive, collecting waste and raising awareness about the importance of preserving the natural beauty of public spaces. The initiative sought to encourage citizens to take responsibility for their surroundings and to adopt sustainable practices in daily life, said a press release on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas said that independence is incomplete without the commitment to protect the country’s environment.
He remarked that our freedom comes with the responsibility to safeguard our land, our water and our air. Through activities like the Azadi Cleaning Drive, we hope to inspire people to take small but impactful actions toward a cleaner and greener Pakistan.
He further added that SSDO and Climate Optics will continue to organize awareness campaigns and community-led initiatives to address climate change, waste management and environmental protection.
Participants of the drive expressed enthusiasm for similar future activities, noting that preserving Pakistan’s natural beauty requires collective and consistent efforts.
The event concluded with volunteers pledging to avoid littering and to spread the message of environmental responsibility.
Recent Stories
Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 2025
Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'
PEMRA issues 42 cable TV licenses for 37 districts
Gallery 6 invites artists for APA 2025 competition
Global talent in Quran recitation shines at day two of King Abdulaziz Int’l Co ..
FCCI thanks PM for redressing FBR-related issue
ATC sentences senior PTI leaders to 10 years in May 9 violence Cases; Qureshi ac ..
LHC refuses to hear Zartaj Gul’s appeals without appearance
Aurangzeb Khichi inaugurates digital printing cell at Urdu Science Board
CM expresses solidarity with Turkiye over earthquake losses
Online applications for LLB Degree program invited
Second phase of Hajj applications under gov’t scheme commences
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEMRA issues 42 cable TV licenses for 37 districts2 minutes ago
-
Gallery 6 invites artists for APA 2025 competition2 minutes ago
-
SSDO, Climate Optics hold azadi cleaning drive at Trail 52 minutes ago
-
ATC sentences senior PTI leaders to 10 years in May 9 violence Cases; Qureshi acquitted4 minutes ago
-
LHC refuses to hear Zartaj Gul’s appeals without appearance4 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi inaugurates digital printing cell at Urdu Science Board4 minutes ago
-
CM expresses solidarity with Turkiye over earthquake losses4 minutes ago
-
Online applications for LLB Degree program invited4 minutes ago
-
Second phase of Hajj applications under gov’t scheme commences2 hours ago
-
Senate body directs NEPRA to submit five-year balance sheets of Power Plants for ROI review2 hours ago
-
Govt working to make air travel cheaper, extend visas for pilgrims:State Minister for Interior Talal ..2 hours ago
-
Search operations conducted in various areas to ensure law and order2 hours ago