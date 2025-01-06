SSDO Comments Child Courts Bill Milestone Towards Children Protection, Justice
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 10:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has commended the approval of the Child Courts Bill by the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Interior terming it a significant milestone towards the protection of children and the prompt delivery of justice.
SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas, stated that this legislation marks a historic step in safeguarding children's rights in Pakistan. He emphasized that the establishment of child courts will not only provide a safe environment for affected children but will also enable the timely resolution of abuse cases.
He highlighted that the bill introduced by Member of the National Assembly Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar ensures that cases of child abuse are resolved within six months with children’s statements recorded in a child-friendly environment in the presence of psychologists.
Syed Kausar Abbas also referred to SSDO’s recently released five-year report on child sexual abuse cases. SSDO demanded to immediately implement Zainab Alert Act and make special courts for child protection cases.
He expressed hope that the establishment of child courts will not only guarantee justice but also instill confidence in affected children and their families to come forward with their complaints.
