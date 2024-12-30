SSDO launched report on child abuses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has launched a detailed report analyzing cases of child abuse across four provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan across the country from 2019 to 2023.

The findings present alarming statistics, highlighting the growing prevalence of this heinous crime and emphasizing the urgent need for measures to protect children and bring perpetrators to justice.

According to the report, 5398 cases of child sexual abuse were reported across Pakistan during the five years period. Punjab accounted for 62% of the cases with 3323 incidents, making it the province with the highest prevalence.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 1,360 cases 25.1%, Sindh reported 458 cases 8.5% and Balochistan accounted for 257 cases 5%.

One of the most concerning revelations is the year 2023 have been reported 220% increase since 2019, indicating a rapidly escalating crisis.

The Lahore district in Punjab recorded the highest number of cases with 1176 incidents during the period. Meanwhile, the sparsely populated Kolai -Palas Kohistan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a population of only 158096 under 18 reported 84 cases.

The SSDO has put key recommendations to combat child sexual abuse effectively in Pakistan. These include strengthening the enforcement of existing laws through specialized training for law enforcement and judiciary, ensuring the efficient functioning of fast-track courts under the Zainab Alert Act and amplifying community awareness campaigns. Enhancing reporting mechanisms, fostering inter-agency collaboration and establishing a centralized national database for CSA cases are also critical.

Additionally, the recommendations emphasize victim support through child-friendly spaces, trauma-focused counselling and financial compensation, alongside the development of robust legal frameworks to address emerging challenges like online exploitation and trafficking.

At the launch of the report, SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas expressed grave concern over the findings and called for urgent, coordinated action to combat child sexual abuse.

“These figures are not just statistics; they reflect the lives of innocent children who have endured unimaginable trauma.

The 220% increase in reported cases over five years is a wake-up call for the nation. There is an urgent need for stronger laws, robust enforcement mechanisms and widespread awareness campaigns to ensure child protection becomes a national priority” Abbas stated.

He further stressed the pivotal role of provincial governments in addressing this crisis. “The fact that 62% of cases originate from Punjab demands an immediate review of existing child protection policies and their implementation. Similarly, systemic gaps in reported cases in provinces like Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan must be addressed through coordinated efforts between Government institutions and Civil society,” he added.

The SSDO report urges policymakers, law enforcement agencies and civil society to join forces to tackle the root causes of child sexual abuse. SSDO has reiterated its commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at ensuring a safe and secure environment for children.