SSDO launches Charter on Police Reforms to help improve policing system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has launched the "Charter on Police Reforms" report in the quest of bringing about qualitative change in the policing system of Pakistan and to identify common points that can define research and reforms agendas on it. The document was compiled following widespread discussions and consultative meetings with Police officers and legislators to compile this document, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The Report also presented a comparative analysis of all the prevalent police laws in the country. Five major police Acts/Orders which are compared in this document are;The Police Order 2002, The KP Police Act 2017, The Sindh Police (Amendment) Act 2019, The Balochistan Police Act 2011 and The Police Act 1861.

From the independence, police reforms have remained the issue of utmost importance in Pakistan. There has been not less than 27 Police Reforms Related Initiatives/Commissions/Reports/Judgments. This started with the passage of Bill "to introduce a Metropolitan System of Policing in Karachi" in 1948 and the latest one wasthe "Province of Sindh vs. Shehri Citizens Case" in 2019.

The methodology employed for this exercise is qualitative. Primary reliance has been on focusing on themes emerging out of prevalent laws.

In addition, the knowledge created in form of reports of previous initiatives/committees/commissions has also been consulted. The document presented a table containing the comparative statement of all the prevalent police laws in the country.

The reforms suggested in the report included; the governance of policing should be rule of law base and policing laws should clearly spell out provincial or Federal responsibility.

The Inspector General of Police should have powers of a head of department and should be able to appoint and remove officers working under him, the reports said.

It also suggested that the rules based mandate be introduces by law to ensure that police resources remain focused on crime prevention and detection.

The police must be recognized on professional and functional lines to meet latest challenges of rapid urbanization and use of information technology, the reports suggested.

Criminal justice coordination helps all components of criminal justice especially police to move in one direction i.e. improved service delivery towards citizenry. Evidence based policing be followed especially with regards to use o police powers to arrest and investigate. The detailed report is available on the SSDO website: http://ssdo.org.pk/