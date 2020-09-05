SSDO launches legislative support group on CVE in Punjab Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) launched Legislative Support Group in Punjab Assembly on Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) and peace building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) launched Legislative Support Group in Punjab Assembly on Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) and peace building.

The Legislative Support Group was formed after training of Members of Punjab Assembly, focusing on strengthening role of standing committees to address issues of CVE in Punjab.

SSDO is working in close collaboration with the members of Punjab Assembly to strengthen the legislative oversight for building peace in Punjab, said a news release received here on Saturday.

After conducting three-day training of 40 Members of Punjab Assembly (MPA) and 10 senior officials of the assembly and government of Punjab, SSDO has now launched a group of parliamentarians to strengthen their role in assembly as well as in the constituency to address issues of countering violent extremism in Punjab.

The members of the Legislative Support Group included MPA Bushra Anjum Butt, (MPA) Syeda Uzma Qadri, Sadia Sohail Rana, Sania Kamran, MominaWaheed, Sabeen Gul, Kanwal Pervez, Hina Pervez Butt, Sabeen Gul, Uswa Aftab, Syed Ali Haider Gillani, Waseem Badozai, Nadeem Qureshi, Qasim Abbas, Aon Hameed Dogger, Syed Usman Mehmood, Mian Muhammad Shafi, Shazia Abid, Kazim Pirzada, SohaibBherth, Mahinder Pall, Dr Shaheena Karim and Mian Muhammad Shafi.

The members of Legislative Support Group (LSG) will be provided research and technical assistance to work on the issues of peace and sustainable development in Punjab.

These members will be also be organizing constituency level awareness campaign to educate the communities on laws related to countering violent extremism in Punjab. SSDO will facilitate the members to organize the constituency level campaign on CVE in district Multan, Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur.

The purpose of awareness campaign is to educate the masses about the laws to counter extremism in Punjab. These laws include Temporary Residents Act, Sound System Act, Witness Protection Act, Safe Charity and Prohibition of Hate Material in the community. The members of Legislative Support Group will also file questions and adjournment motions in the assembly on the implementation status of these laws at local level in Punjab.