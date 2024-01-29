Open Menu

SSDO, NCRC Jointly Sign MoU In Safeguarding Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:14 PM

The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) and the National Commission on the Rights of Children (NCRC) have formalized their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at safeguarding children in the country

The MoU was signed by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, the Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) and the Executive Director of the Sustainable Social Development Organization Syed Kausar Abbas at the NCRC office, said a news release issued here on Monday.

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, during the signing ceremony, emphasized the collaborative efforts between NCRC and SSDO, particularly focusing on the formulation of policies and research studies addressing issues such as child trafficking, child domestic labor, and child abuse in Pakistan.

She stressed the importance of working closely with civil society organizations to enhance collaboration and implement impactful interventions at the policy level.

Additionally, the collaboration aims to fortify the policy framework concerning transnational organized crimes, involving capacity building for relevant law enforcement agencies, community awareness campaigns, and the establishment of effective coordination mechanisms among stakeholders to address issues related to violence against children.

Syed Kausar Abbas expressed SSDO's commitment in fostering a collaborative approach with various government institutions and policy channels to address issues concerning the protection of children and other vulnerable communities in the country.

He acknowledged the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) for its proactive measures, including consultative dialogues, meetings, and capacity-building sessions, which align directly with SSDO's goals. SSDO will extend support to the NCRC by facilitating effective coordination and raising awareness in local communities, he added.

Syed Abbas emphasized the importance of collective efforts from all stakeholders in devising an action plan that effectively safeguards the well-being of children and all vulnerable communities across the nation.

