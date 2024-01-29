SSDO, NCRC Jointly Sign MoU In Safeguarding Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:14 PM
The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) and the National Commission on the Rights of Children (NCRC) have formalized their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at safeguarding children in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) and the National Commission on the Rights of Children (NCRC) have formalized their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at safeguarding children in the country.
The MoU was signed by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, the Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) and the Executive Director of the Sustainable Social Development Organization Syed Kausar Abbas at the NCRC office, said a news release issued here on Monday.
Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, during the signing ceremony, emphasized the collaborative efforts between NCRC and SSDO, particularly focusing on the formulation of policies and research studies addressing issues such as child trafficking, child domestic labor, and child abuse in Pakistan.
She stressed the importance of working closely with civil society organizations to enhance collaboration and implement impactful interventions at the policy level.
Additionally, the collaboration aims to fortify the policy framework concerning transnational organized crimes, involving capacity building for relevant law enforcement agencies, community awareness campaigns, and the establishment of effective coordination mechanisms among stakeholders to address issues related to violence against children.
Syed Kausar Abbas expressed SSDO's commitment in fostering a collaborative approach with various government institutions and policy channels to address issues concerning the protection of children and other vulnerable communities in the country.
He acknowledged the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) for its proactive measures, including consultative dialogues, meetings, and capacity-building sessions, which align directly with SSDO's goals. SSDO will extend support to the NCRC by facilitating effective coordination and raising awareness in local communities, he added.
Syed Abbas emphasized the importance of collective efforts from all stakeholders in devising an action plan that effectively safeguards the well-being of children and all vulnerable communities across the nation.
Recent Stories
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare
Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published43 seconds ago
-
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner9 minutes ago
-
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District13 minutes ago
-
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.15 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran15 minutes ago
-
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: Ejaz15 minutes ago
-
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi15 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare12 minutes ago
-
ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties at earliest: DC12 minutes ago
-
RTA continues crackdown against charging excessive fares from passengers6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits sensitive polling stations6 minutes ago
-
DCM Schofer visits emperor Jehagnir’s mausoleum in Lahore7 minutes ago