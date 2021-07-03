UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSDO Organized A Training Workshop On 'Right To Information' For Members Of Punjab Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 06:40 PM

SSDO organized a training workshop on 'Right to Information' for members of Punjab Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) organized a training workshop titled 'Right to Information' for the members of Punjab Assembly.

Chief Information Commissioner Punjab, Mehboob Qadir Shah said, "Our first duty should be to provide all accurate information to the citizens. Every organization needs to digitize its system so that people can be informed immediately". He said basic rights can be provided to ordinary citizens through the Right to Information Act, said a press release issued here.

Executive Director SSDO, Syed Kausar Abbas said every citizen has the basic right to ask where his or her tax money is being spent. He said right to information means empowering citizens by educating them. He said Parliamentarians can play an important role in the right to information because they meet people in their Constituencies. He said institutions that talk about public issues should make everything public.

Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, former Punjab Information Commissioner said that, according to the Right to Information Act, if an institution does not provide information to the complainant within 14 days, a fine equal to two days salary is imposed against the officer of the concerned institution.

The concept of asking questions can only be conceived in a democratic system.

Zafarullah Khan, former Executive Director of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services, said the rusty governance locks could be unlocked under the Right to Information Act. He said ordinary citizens can open locks under the Right to Information Act. It is not important to make a law unless it is implemented. He said there is a culture of incomplete talk in Pakistan. We have to bring change in the society by conveying accurate information to the people.

Director General Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Assembly, Inayatullah Lak, said in the workshop that after the 18th amendment, all the provinces have been given powers and every citizen has been given a basic right by including Article 19A in the 18th amendment. He said if a bill has to be passed by a province, it can be passed by a 2/3 majority in the province.

Punjab Parliamentarians Uzma Kardar, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Aon Hameed Dogar, Khalil Tahir Sandhu, Mian Shafi Muhammad, Malik Wasif Mazhar, Farah Agha, Asia Amjad, Seemabia Tahir, Bushra Butt, Sadia Sohail, Sumara Ahmed, Syeda Uzmi Qadri ,Sania Kamran, Barrister Wasim Khan Baduzai participated in the training workshop.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Fine Farah Money All Asia Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

SCCI, AACC explore cooperation in education and he ..

13 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai M ..

28 minutes ago

Majid Al Osaimi meets with Uzbek Deputy Prime Mini ..

43 minutes ago

75,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

43 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Clalit Health Se ..

43 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, 1,561 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.